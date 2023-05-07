Doctors threaten to go on strike

Doctors stationed at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) line up during the launch of the hospital's ICU. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The doctors’ union has threatened to call for a strike if its grievances are not met.

They said their grievances, which include the posting of interns and basic salary remuneration, have not been resolved despite previous agreements.

SG Davji Atellah stated that the union may consider an industrial action sanctioned by Court Orders in NAIROBI ELRC 6464 OF 2020 under Section 69 if their case for continued participation in the process is not presented.

“Unless a case is presented for our continued participation in this process, we shall consider the dispute unresolved under Section 69 and move that our industrial action be sanctioned by the Court Orders in NAIROBI ELRC 6464 OF 2020,” he said.

The union met with Health CS Susan Nakhumicha and COG Chairperson of Health Committee Muthomi Njuki on January 4, where the issues were agreed upon.

Section 67 of the Labour Relations Act gives the conciliation committee 30 days or any extended agreed time to deliver.

The meeting resolved that the issue on the CBA 2017-2021 on basic salary remuneration be settled within 60 days or at the date, and CBA 2021-2025 was to be negotiated starting February 2023.

“”…but no commitment on payment this far. 360 interns have not been posted from December despite commitment on posting,” Atellah added.

A notice dated May 2 was sent to various authorities, including Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, COG Chairperson Anne Waiguru, and CS Nakhumicha, warning of possible unrest.

The notice was also sent to PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri, CSs Florence Bore (Labour), Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury) and all county governments and all vice-chancellors of medical training universities.

