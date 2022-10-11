Dog attack! Security Guard mauled to death by 4 German Shepherds in Embakasi

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Police have opened an inquest into the death of a security guard mauled to death by four dogs in an attack at a yard in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The guard was walking home after an overnight duty when he decided to pass by the yard to say hi to his friend and colleague.

According to police, Mr Jonathan Lelenguiya knew there were security dogs therein but could not imagine they would attack him.

Kauta Lenailapu, a handler at the yard, told police when Lelenguiya who worked for Malplast Industries Limited arrived at the Swami Container Depot Limited compound on Monday 10, morning.

The German Shepherd dogs, which were not locked up in their kernels started to chase him as he took to his heels.

The gate had locked itself and thus he had no escape route.

The four dogs attacked and pushed him to the ground, mauling him as he screamed for help in vain.

Police said that the handler who was present could not control the dogs as they competed to bite the guard even as he tried to fight them off.

The handler called for help and they managed to fight off and contain the dogs. By then, the deceased had sustained serious injuries.

An ambulance was called to the scene and rushed him to the Bellevue South Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials said he had bled too much and was too weak.

Police said they have opened an inquest file into the attack as part of the probe into the incident.

“We are investigating the incident to establish what happened and how,” they said.

This will also enable the family of the deceased to seek compensation.

One can sue for compensation in case of such fatal bites or serious injuries.

Section 243 (d) of the Penal Code says any person who, in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or to be likely to cause harm to any other person omits to take precautions against any probable danger from any animal in his possession is guilty of a misdemeanour.

