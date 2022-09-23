Don’t accept to be used and dumped by ODM, Didmus Barasa tells Babu Owino





Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has offered some advise to his disgruntled counterpart from Embakasi East, Babu Owino, after the latter accused his ODM party of betrayal.

This follows by complaints by Mr Owino that youthful legislatures were left out by the party when proposing names for positions in the House committee.

“ODM Party, so many youths and myself sacrificed a lot and used our resources in the party over the years, our pay is betrayal and blackmail. It is OK. Tomorrow is another day,” Mr Owino ranted.

In his advice, the Kimilili MP warned Mr Owino that his party was about to dump him after years of being loyal to them, more so during the campaigns.

“Babu Owino when a hyena wants to eat its children, it begins by accusing them of smelling like a goat. Don’t accept to be used and dumped by the ODM Party and Raila Odinga. If you accept anything less of Chair PAC,” Mr Barasa said.

“If you accept anything less of Chair PAC. I will petition the senate of The University of Nairobi to recall all your 8 Degrees. Wakwende huko. They needed you during campaigns and you were available and qualified. Sasa wanaona hufai. Apana bwana,” Barasa tweeted.

Mr Owino has publicly lamented that his quest for the chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is fading out, claiming that the position was being given to a senior ODM party member.

His outburst have however attracted mixed reactions from fellow ODM MPs, some asking him to be respectful to the party that made him who he is today.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, in particular, has asked Mr Owino to avoid spreading rumours and to continue being loyal to the party leader.

“Baba Raila Odinga has enabled you to serve two terms as Member of Parliament just for shouting ‘tialala, tibim!’ What more does Baba owe you kid bro,” Kaluma posed.

On the other hand, ODM national chairperson John Mbadi has asked Mr Owino and Mr Kaluma to end their wrangles, and that their differences could be addressed better in another manner devoid of insults through social media.

