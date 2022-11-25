Don’t gossip me at my wedding! TikToker Mummie Francie’s strict rules to guests





TikTok sensation Mummie Francie has spelled out rules that guests will have to follow if there attend her upcoming wedding.

The content creator cum makeup artist is set to tie the knot come December 24, 2022 at a traditional ceremony in Busia.

However, though the ceremony is open, the clap-back queen has shared some rules she expects her guests to comply with.

In a TikTok video, she started by saying that for her wedding, she must get contributions, and the amount the guests give will equate to the food they eat.

“Why should I struggle yet I’m aware that my pocket can only feed two people? The pastors officiating my union.”

“Don’t think that you’ll contribute Sh100 and get a plate full of meat as someone who contributed Sh1000.”

Also, her guests are expected to dress stylishly, with Ms. Francie insisting it’s a wedding, not a funeral ceremony.

“Don’t bring me gifts. Put your money in an envelope. If you ignore this advise and come with your fridge I’ll sell it there and then. Even if you bring me a portrait of myself, I’ll sell it,” she shared.

Those planning to bad mouth Mummie on her wedding better keep their news to themselves as she has promised to have microphones under tables.

“The microphones will be connected to the speakers so dare you come and bad mouth me in my own wedding. I will make it my mission to embarrass you in the same measure.”

The TikToker had shared her wedding invite earlier, saying, “Together with their families, Mummie and Andy invite you to celebrate their traditional wedding on the 24th of December, at Namutsula Village, Matayos town, Busia County. The theme will be black with a touch of gold. Gifts in envelopes are highly recommended.”

Born Fransisca Mbaye, Francie became famous for her version of the Hello My Baby challenge, with her video hitting 10 million views in no time.

