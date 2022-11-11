Don’t have mercy on criminals – Governor Sakaja tells IG Japhet Koome

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the unveiling of county executive committee members on October 26, 2022 at City Hall Nairobi. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has told newly appointed Police Inspector General Japhet Koome that he should not have mercy on those who have had no mercy on city residents.

In a post on his social media handles, Mr. Sakaja congratulated the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, decrying an increase in insecurity within Nairobi County.

He said that his office was willing to partner with the Inspector General of Police to address insecurity in the city.

“Congratulations, Japhet Koome, on taking oath as Inspector General of Police. Will be calling on you late today to partner in dealing with insecurity spiraling in Nairobi,” said Mr. Sakaja, who is serving his first term.

According to Mr. Sakaja, Nairobi residents have suffered the recent spate of insecurity, and his office had several solutions to share with his office.

Mr. Sakaja said that his office would not rest until the police restore sanity and safety for people living within Nairobi.

Mr. Koome was sworn in as the IG at the Supreme Court of Kenya by Chief Justice Martha Koome after the National Assembly approved him on Thursday.

President Dr. William Ruto appointed Mr. Koome, and his name was forwarded to parliament for approval. The Senate also approved him.

Mr. Koome has worked in the National Police Service (NPS) for 31 years, and since his appointment, he has been serving at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Kiganjo.

The officer took over from Mr. Hillary Mutyambai, who opted to resign from the office citing health complications.

Until today, the office was being run by Mr. Noor Gabow in an acting capacity.

During his vetting, Mr. Koome pledged to stop what he termed the rampant taking of bribes by police officers, saying that his administration would be tough on corruption. According to him, corruption allegations had given the NPS a bad name.

“This is a matter that has been in the public domain for long. We are at a point where we must stamp authority and eliminate corruption,” he told a joint committee of the National Assembly and the Senate when he appeared for vetting.

