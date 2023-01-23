Don’t pay the bills if she doesn’t post you on Instagram – Samidoh





Popular Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has asked men not to pay the full bill if their lovers do not post them on Instagram.

Samidoh, who knows a thing or two about controversy and relationships, urged the men not to be ignored by the women they take out in their social media posts.

“Bro, if you take her out to eat, keep checking her IG and WhatApp stories every 5 min. If she posts half the table like you ain’t there…then let her pay half that bill like you ain’t there,” he said.

Samidoh, who has been causing heated online debate thanks to his affairs with his baby mama, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, and wife Edday Nderitu, has caught himself in between crossfires.

The singer cum police officer whose songs mirror his life has had it rough when the women in his life are guns blazing on social media.

Even with the most recent drama, he chose his wife, Nyamu has always accused the musician of sidelining her despite their relationship being public knowledge.

Though Nyamu, a politician cum lawyer, announced that she had ended her relationship with the Kairitu Gakwa hitmaker, she had frequently served controversy and drama with their illicit union being characterized by endless drama.

Not once or twice, the senator has been caught in a public row with the musician who is a married man but has sired two children with the vocal city lawyer.

While some of Nyamu’s fans accused her of being a home wrecker, some of Edday’s fans accused her of not loving Nyamu as the second wife.

With his love life being a complex maze, Samidoh has never discussed his relationships in public despite being at the crux of it.

