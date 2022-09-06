Don’t revenge on those who didn’t support you – Ruto’s mom advises





President-elect William Ruto’s mother has sent a message to his son giving him advice on how he should run the country.

Speaking a day after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld Mr Ruto’s win saying that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted the election in a free and fair manner, Ms Sarah Samoei asked his son not to punish those who never supported his presidential bid.

She also thanked Kenyans for settling on his son to be the next Head of State as he asked the outgoing Deputy President to always seek wisdom from God and never go astray from the Christianity way.

“I thank the people of Kenya for voting for my son because our prayers alone would not have assisted him to win the elections. I would like to ask you not to punish those who did not vote for you,” Ms Samoei said.

According to her, she went through a lot, especially during the campaign period, she was always praying for the safety of her son as well as his victory during the elections.

Ms Samoei has been seen on several occasions seen standing by her son.

It all started when the President-elect was facing a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague alongside the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She was also seen in public on August 15, 2022, at the Bomas of Kenya when the presidential results were announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Already, Mr Ruto has said that all the doors were open to leaders who were willing to work with him but insisted that there was no possibility of brokering a post-election agreement to share political power with Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

He spoke on Monday, September 5, 2022, in his first address to the nation after his election was upheld.

