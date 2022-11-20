Don’t share video clips of criminal activities, Kenyans warned





Police in Nairobi have warned members of the public against sharing video clips that capture robbery incidents on social media.

Mr Jason Mworia, who is Nairobi Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, said such clips were causing panic among Kenyans.

He said sharing of the videos was also a way of glorifying criminal activities and it was dangerous.

“Before you share such video clips, it is important for one to conduct investigations and be sure that what they are sharing is right,” Mworia said.

He said that when Kenyans get hold of the videos they better share them with relevant authorities and the police in order for action to be taken against those captured committing crimes.

Mr Mworia said already security had been restored within the city and police officers had made a number of arrests in the recent past.

He warned criminal suspects who operate within the city that action will be taken against them for engaging in crime.

“Currently officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) and those from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) are working round the clock with the aim of curbing the spate of crime that had been witnessed in the country,” he said.

He said that a number of police officers had been deployed in various parts of the city to deal with anyone who breaks the law.

Already, the newly appointed Inspector General Japheth Koome issued orders to police officers asking them to deal with crime.

