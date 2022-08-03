Don’t vote for thieves and ‘wife snatchers’, Uhuru tells Kenyans





President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned Kenyans against electing immoral leaders who chase after other people’s wives. The president has also urged voters not to vote for thieves.

The head of state, who is on a farewell tour of the county, made the remarks in Bungoma County.

“The most important thing is someone who is calm, someone who is humble, someone who is not after money and not someone who chases after other people’s wives,” the president said without mentioning names.

In what appeared to be a thinly-veiled jibe at his estranged deputy William Ruto, President Kenyatta also cautioned Kenyans against falling into the trap of smooth-talking politicians who do not have the interests of the country at heart.

“Be wary of sweet-talking leaders who say they will do many things and yet when they had the opportunity they didn’t do anything,” he said.

President Kenyatta further urged Kenyans to vote for the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga, saying he has proved to be a genuine leader who cares for the interests of all citizens.

“Please try this humble and focused old man. The job of running the affairs of the country requires someone with wisdom,” President Kenyatta said.

With the General Election just five days away, these are the latest efforts by the outgoing head of state to woo voters to elect Mr Odinga as Kenya’s next president.