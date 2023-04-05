Dorea Chege and Yvette Obura bag lucrative investment deal





Actress Dorea Chege and content creator Yvette Obura have recently been announced as the new brand ambassadors for Richly Investments.

In the upcoming months, the duo will be representing the investment company’s products and services, leveraging their wide fan base to expand the brand’s reach and connect with new audiences.

Richly Investments’ Managing Director, Eunice Glenie, expressed excitement at the partnership, saying, “As highly acclaimed personalities with a massive following, Dorea and Yvette bring a wealth of experience and influence to our brand. They will be helping us to expand our reach and connect with new audiences through their social media platforms.”

During a site visit, Dorea expressed her faith in the power of Richly Investments’ brand to inspire and empower people, adding, “I’m glad to be part of Richly Investments, a company that supports the youth in investing in buying assets. I encourage people to take this route and consider buying land for the betterment of their future.”

Similarly, Yvette is thrilled to be working closely with Richly Investments on various projects, stating, “I’ve always wanted to work with a team that supports women’s empowerment. I’m also glad to be part of Richly not only as a brand ambassador but also as a potential investor. I urge the youth to be more mindful about their future.”

Richly Investments, a leading investment company, is passionate about providing its investors with the best value for money opportunities, including properties in areas of outstanding natural beauty.

They ensure that these properties are easily accessible, and where possible, come with amenities like roads, electricity, and water, making them ideal investment opportunities.

With Dorea and Yvette on board as ambassadors, Richly Investments hopes to make a significant impact and take its brand to the next level.

