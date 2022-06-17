Dorea Chege shows off her upcoming house





Kenyan actress Dorea Chege has shared images of a house she is building for herself.

“Just a small girl with big dreams. If you can dream it, you can do it💯,” the thespian captioned the photos on her Instagram stories.

In other photos of cement she wrote: “I don’t want flowers I want cement.”

Early this year, Chege announced that she would be contesting the Nairobi Women Representative seat in the August General Election.

However, a few days after making that announcement, Chege claimed that she had been receiving threats aimed at forcing her to drop her bid.

“I’m not happy by the way. I’m not happy. I’m receiving calls and messages of threats from you guys. Let me tell you, I am not stepping down. One thing you need to know; I’m not a coward. I might not have that money but let me tell you. Tupatane kwa debe. Kura iongee,” she said.

Nonetheless, the brand influencer did not, reveal who exactly had been threatening her.

Many months later, with the election date fast-approaching, the artiste is yet to hit the campaign trail and neither has she shared any detail on her political bid.