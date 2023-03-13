DP Gachagua fears being first casualty in handshake – MP Jared Okello

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Mary Wangeci, the mother to Bishop Daniel Kabono, the chairman of the association of Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at Kagonye Primar School grounds in Nyeri County on January 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party lawmaker has accused the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, terming him an ‘agent’ who is against an inclusive government.

In what seemingly sounded as a slip of the tongue, Nyando Member of Parliament Mr Jared Okello said the second in command is wary of a handshake between President William Ruto and the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

The allied opposition legislator says Gachagua is fighting against a reconciliation between the two because he is aware of the consequences.

Just in case his words are to go by, the deputy president, according to Mr Okello, will be the first casualty to be excluded from the government.

“Mr Gachagua, the deputy president is worried in case a handshake happens between President Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga happens, he will be the first casualty to be sidelined in the government he participated to form,” the MP said on Monday, during Citizen TV morning show.

Having served under the previous regime led by President Uhuru Kenyatta (now retired), where the current head of state was the deputy president, Okello stated Gachagua understands what befell Dr Ruto after March 2018 Handshake.

During the Jubilee administration’s second term, it was not rosy for Ruto as he blamed Mr Odinga for having a hand in ‘kicking him out’ from the governed he formed in 2013 and 2017, consecutively.

Mr Gachagua served as a Mathira member of parliament between 2017 and 2022.

Raila Odinga and his Azimio co-principals have been pushing the Kenya Kwanza government to honour its pledges to Kenyans, before being elected into office in last year’s general elections.

The former Prime Minister has vowed to stage demonstrations across the country in a bid to compel the government to lower the soaring cost of living.

Mr Okello, during the Citizen TV show, later recanted his statement on handshake, noting that the opposition leadership wants a sustainable and affordable life for all Kenyans.

The President and his deputy have since ruled out any possibility for a handshake.

