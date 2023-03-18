DP Gachagua goes to the mountains to thank God for rainfall

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in pictures of himself which he posted on social media to announce that he had gone to mountain for prayers. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the wee hours of Saturday announced that he had gone to the mountains to thank God for the rains.

In a statement on his social media accounts, the DP Gachagua said he is taking time to commune with God and also thank Him for His grace.

“Early this morning, I returned to the Mountain to thank God for the rains. I took time to give thanks to the Almighty for His Grace and Mercy in giving us rain after five failed consecutive seasons – the worst drought in 40 years,” Gachagua tweeted.

The Deputy President further said he had asked God to give Kenyans more rain and a bountiful harvest.

On March 11, the Kenya Meteorological department announced that the long rains will begin this weekend.

According to the department’s update on the March-May 2023 long rains season, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega and Bungoma over this weekend.

According to the weatherman, as from Monday, March 20, 2023, the rain will increase and spread to other areas from Monday. Farmers in these areas have been advised to liaise with the Ministry of Agriculture on the appropriate seeds to plant as well as good agricultural practices to employ to maximize their yields.

Mombasa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi and Kwale are expected to remain generally sunny for the remaining part of March though occasional rainfall will be experienced from the fourth week.

Mid this week rain poured in various parts of the country caused floods in some areas in Nairobi, including Imara Daima and Westlands.

This happened exactly a month and two days after President William Ruto’s administration held prayers at the Nyayo Stadium asking God for rain.

“All Kenyans should pray for our country so that God can bestow favour and blessings to our nation Kenya,” said President Ruto at the time.

