DP Gachagua: Kenya is an island of peace

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks to the media at President-elect William Ruto's residence in Nairobi on September 5, 2022 after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld their election victory. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded Kenyans for being a peaceful nation during and after the election.

DP Gachagua said that Kenyans exercised their constitutional right to vote by upholding peace before and after the August 9 election.

“Kenya is a mature democracy and indeed our great nation is back as an island of peace.”

He has challenged Kenyans to work together, irrespective of their political, social, and economic lives to resolve the nation’s challenges.

In his brief speech during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens, the DP said that Kenyans are one people; hence have a duty to make this nation greater than they can imagine in all spheres of life.

“Mr President, the challenges that we face as a nation ranging from social, to economic and political belong to all of us. I call upon all Kenyans to each make a contribution every day, in a simple or small way, it matters; as they say in Kiswahili, “Umoja Ni Nguvu”! That is the Philosophy of HARAMBEE,” DP said.

He said that President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Government plans to make Kenya a great nation as envisaged in its manifesto, where everyone matters, and every hustle matters.

The DP also assured the president of his unprecedented support as his deputy, round the clock in delivering to the people of the Republic of Kenya.

With the election period gone, the DP said that the government will not waste any time but will be working to transform the lives of Kenyans.

“We cannot afford to waste a single minute. We know Kenyans are suffering. No more talk. It is work. Tuchape Kazi sawasawa.”

It was President Ruto’s first national address to the new government since it took office on September 13, 2022.

The event attracted various dignitaries, local leaders as well as common Kenyans.

The former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper Democratic Movement attended the event.

