Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has met with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has met with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga





DP Gachagua meets Raila, a day after fiercely criticizing Judiciary

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has met with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga for the first time after the election.

Through a post on his Facebook account, the DP said that he had a tete-a-tete with Mr Odinga out of respect to the senior member of the society.

“We have tremendous respect for our senior citizens. I was delighted this morning to have a tete a tete with our senior citizen former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga in Mombasa,” the DP said.

Also read: Mike Sonko’s daughter shows off his gold toilet in his sprawling Machakos mansion

This comes four days after the administration of President William Ruto took office, in an inauguration ceremony that the ODM leader snubbed.

The meeting also comes just a day after Mr Odinga arrived from his trip to Zanzibar islands where he went to spend time with his family away from the country.

While addressing the public on Thursday in Mombasa during the swearing-in ceremony of the area governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Mr Odinga fiercely attacked the Judiciary.

Mr Odinga termed the Judiciary as a rogue institution that has been corrupted; a reaction that came after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition seeking to nullify the win of President Ruto.

The opposition leader said that he has the capability of mobilizing more than one million Kenyans to protest in the streets and have the judges of the Supreme Court removed.

Also read: Exclusive: Journalist in viral President Ruto video speaks

He said that the Azimio coalition will give a way forward to its supporters after getting the full judgement of the September 5 ruling.

When the court upheld the win of President Ruto, he said that his government is not ready for the handshake with the opposition, but is ready to ensure that the opposition is playing its role of watchdog to the government.

The former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who doubles as Azimio chairman was handed a task by the President immediately after taking over.

Mr Kenyatta’s role will be to lead the security discussion in the region.

Also read:

‘My husband was in high spirits,’ wife of late Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok speaks

Meet IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati’s super accomplished kids

Chiki opens up about her alleged open marriage with Sauti Sol’s Bien

Meet Mashirima Kapombe’s rarely seen son with Captain Otoyo Sibuor