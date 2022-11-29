DP Gachagua: My wife’s boy-child initiative comes at an opportune time

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (second left) and Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof George Magoha (right) join students of Kisii National Polytechnic students on stage during their performance at the Kenya National Music Festival in Kisumu on September 23, 2022. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has commended his wife, Dorcas Gachagua, for coming up with the initiative to support and empower Boy-child.

The second in command said that the move has come at the right time and will help the youths overcome challenges such as Drug and substance abuse.

“The initiative to support the Boy-Child by my Spouse has come at an opportune time when our young people are faced by many challenges including Drugs and Substance Abuse, Alcohol Abuse, Gender-Based Violence, and Mental Health, among others,” said Gachagua.

The second Lady Dorcas Gachagua had announced plans to introduce nationwide empowerment programs for the boy child.

She says the programs will entail rehabilitating young men lost in alcoholism and drug abuse into responsible men.

They will also support those without professional training to undertake Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses to enable them to access employment opportunities or become self-employed.

The program will see the launch of sports tournaments in all 47 counties.

“We want to make sports a commercial venture where the youth can engage in and get paid well,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Ms. Gachagua revealed that the financial empowerment programs targeting boys and young men would be done in partnership with the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives.

“As a government, we are sure that we will partner with Saccos and change the economy from the bottom up. The bottom-up movement started from the cooperative movement, and these Saccos are the answers to the future of Kenya; our youth, women, and vulnerable,” she said.

The rate of joblessness is almost 40 percent of youth or an estimated 5.2 million young adults.

