DP Gachagua showcases his dancing moves alongside his wife

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) and his entourage on board a Kenya Air Force flight to Kisumu. PHOTO | COURTESY





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has showcased his dancing moves alongside his wife in a viral clip.

The DP, who is dressed in a grey suit, a white shirt, and a blush pink tie, complete with a fedora, is moving rhythmically to the tune close to his wife, who is in a flowing maroon dress.

For 35 years, the power couple has stayed close, shadowing each other and raising a family together, an admirable trait that Kenyans gush over. It is evident that even dancing to catchy tunes is yet another fabric that has held them together.

The couple married in 1989 and met at a joint university event that was graced by the late President Daniel Moi at the University of Nairobi in 1985.

Blessed with two children, DP Gachagua is the second in command after President William Ruto.

Praising her hubby for saving her, Pastor Dorothy, in an interview, revealed that she was suicidal with her journey to healing led her to the DP though they were not a couple at that time.

A gas explosion in her mother’s house led to her meeting with the love of her life her mother was blamed for the incident since two children got hurt in the gas explosion accident.

The DP’s wife added that a friend invited her to Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi, where the late President Moi had a function, and that is when she met Gachagua, who was writing down the names of those attending the presidential event.

She finally got the help she needed from President Moi, with the latter even being a father figure to her. In those meetings with the late Head of State, she started dating Gachagua.

Having pursued her for a long time, Mrs Rigathi shared that he won her heart because of his hardworking nature, aggression, and above all, when she saw how he cared for her mother.

Hours before the inauguration ceremony, she revealed that what keeps the fire burning in her union is always ironing her hubby’s shirt.

“I iron his shirt, I have already done it. That’s special to us. I’ve done it for the longest. Also, I love cooking even for my family,” she said.

