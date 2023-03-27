DP Gachagua’s office photos hit out at maandamano preparations





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent an indirect message to Kenyans urging them to go to work as usual and not be dissuaded by the planned riots.

This comes hours after politicians affiliated with Azimio la Umoja have insisted that today (27th Monday, 2023) is another protest day just as their leader Raila Odinga announced.

The second-in-command shared photos of him getting into his office.

“Good morning Kenya, as usual at 5:15 am in the office today, we are rebuilding our great nation. Blessed week ahead,” he tweeted.

"Good morning Kenya, as usual, at 5.15 am in the office today, we are rebuilding our great Nation. Blessed week ahead."

In a post, Mr Odinga lamented that DP Gachagua had set up an armory and command centres in two different locations at a house next to the Bomas of Kenya that belongs to a former Cabinet Secretary and another on Hillcrest Drive Nairobi, belonging to a serving Cabinet Secretary.

“These two homes are currently being stocked with all sorts of modern and crude weapons including guns, pangas, and machetes for the said operation. These weapons are being ferried to the venue in a vehicle camouflaged as St Mary’s Ambulance,” he claimed.

He added that the same weapons and forces’ uniforms had been dispatched to upcountry locations in Western and Nyanza where youths had been booked in hotels with instructions to target specific Azimio leaders.

“A number of rebel Azimio MPs from these regions have been deployed in support of this dirty mission, especially in Western Kenya and Nyanza.”

Further, he claimed that some public service vehicles had also been deployed to ferry youths with their mission being to target Azimio leaders in Nairobi including Babu Owino, Opiyo Wandayi, Edwin Sifuna, and Jeremiah Kioni among others.

“When this planned mayhem comes to pass Mr Gachagua must be prepared to take full responsibility for it.”

Mr Rigathi Gachagua planning mayhem against protestors. pic.twitter.com/0unlVsX8qF — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 26, 2023

Be it as it may, Japheth Koome the Inspector General of police has threatened to arrest the big guns- including opposition leader Raila Odinga- if they attempt to hold protests on Monday and Thursday.

