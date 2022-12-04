DP Rigathi Gachagua blasts Edwin Sifuna in Hustler Fund repayment row

Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua make a speech during the swearing in ceremony of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in Nyeri town on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken a swipe at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for his remarks on the Hustler fund.

Sifuna is construed to have asked Kenyans to default repaying the Hustler Fund loans recently launched by President William Ruto.

Gachagua has however blasted the opinion.

“I have seen the Azimio elected Nairobi Senator telling people to borrow the money and not repay. That’s foolishness.”

The DP also questioned Sifuna’s leadership skills and advised Kenyans to refund what they borrow from the Fund so as to qualify to borrow a bigger amount.

This is not the first time Sifuna has weighed in with comments on the Hustler Fund.

After it was launched, the ODM Secretary General rallied Kenyans to take it up saying they would ‘escape’ easily from repaying because the government had no legal resource to go after them.

“I encourage Kenyans to take the Hustler Fund money because there’s no legal recourse for the government to come after them because of not paying back,” he said.

Additionally, Sifuna claimed the regulations for the fund were only passed in Parliament on the day of the fund’s launch.

The Hustler Fund was launched by President Ruto on November 30, 2022.

It targets offering low interest loans to low-income traders.

Beneficiaries of the loan will have a 14-day period to repay, and their limit will gradually rise depending on their repayment speed.

