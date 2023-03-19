DP Rigathi Gachagua fingers Uhuru for funding Raila’s protests





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta is bankrolling Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s nationwide protests.

Speaking on March 18, 2023, Gachagua urged Nairobi residents to go about their businesses on March 20, 2023, despite Mr Odinga’s plans to lead his supporters in protests in Nairobi.

“We know who is behind this mass action. I want to tell Kenyans not to be afraid (of the protests) because we have put everything in place to protect them and their properties,” warned Gachagua.

“I want to tell those people bankrolling Mr Odinga to stop wasting time. We have a government in place led by President William Ruto and that will not change anytime soon.”

Kikuyu lawmaker Kimani Ichungwa who was at the event also reiterated the Deputy President’s stance.

“We know that Uhuru is behind the ongoing protest,” the vocal politician stated, but without providing proof.

“Raila is just being used. Be that as it may, Kenyans must know they are safe and nobody will destroy their property. The government will deal with those protestors as per the law.”

The former president unsuccessfully supported Mr Odinga’s presidency in August 2022 polls and has publicly stood by Mr Odinga since he handed over power to President Ruto.

Mr Odinga has maintained he will stage protests around the country aimed at putting pressure on President William Ruto’s government to lower the cost of living, among others.

“The protests will be peaceful and will continue until we get the desired results,” said Mr Odinga.

But the Head of State has dismissed Mr Odinga’s protests, claiming the veteran politician is out to black mail his government with a bid to be allowed in through the back door.

The former president has meanwhile remained mum on the matter.

