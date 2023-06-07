DP Rigathi Gachagua reveals why he stopped using his Christian name

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses parents and students of St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Nyeri County during the parents day on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made an unexpected revelation during the annual breakfast prayer meeting on June 7, 2023.

The DP, who is known to consistently speak his mind, opened up on why he dropped his baptisim name.

The second in command shared the information in response to those he claimed questioned his faith due to the absence of a traditional Christian name.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy president clarified:

“For those who doubt my faith, I was actually baptized with the name Geoffrey. However, when I transitioned from being an administrator to serving the people, I felt the need for a new identity that aligned with my new role.”

Gachagua explained that changing his name was not an act of abandoning his faith but rather a symbolic step in embracing a different job description that involved serving the public.

To support his claim of being a true Christian, he pointed out that he is married to a pastor, offering it as evidence of his religious commitment.

“For you to know that I am a real Christian, you have evidence since I am married to a pastor.”

During his speech, Deputy President Gachagua also commended Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris for her stance on the Housing Fund.

He noted the coincidence that this year’s prayer breakfast theme revolved around reconciliation, recalling his own plea for forgiveness from former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2022 prayer breakfast.

Gachagua found it intriguing that forgiveness was once again a topic of discussion in their first prayer meeting of the year.

President William Ruto, in attendance at the event, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of attending such meetings and congratulating all the leaders present at Kenya Kwanza’s inaugural prayer breakfast.

He acknowledged that disagreements are inevitable but stressed the need to work together for the betterment of the country.

It is worth noting that Deputy President Ruto had been excluded from last year’s prayer breakfast due to strained relations with his then-boss, President Kenyatta.

The annual breakfast prayer meeting serves as a platform for leaders from different spheres to come together in prayer, reflection, and dialogue.

