DP Ruto responds after Uhuru’s Madaraka Day snub





Deputy President William Ruto has appeared to hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta on the day he was reportedly denied an opportunity to address Kenyans at a public event.

The DP was not, as has been the case, invited to address Kenyans at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

And commenting on his social media after the event, the DP suggested it was time leaders prioritised the unity and prosperity of a country.

Today we celebrate 59 years of Madaraka but we must not forget that we are responsible for the next years ahead, we are the makers of this nation, let us choose a path of progress, unity and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/bq6ETQyqmx — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 1, 2022

Normally, the DP is invited by the county governor to make his address at public events and then goes ahead to invite the Head of State to deliver the keynote speech.

But President Kenyatta took over the proceedings after the entertainment and only invited his Sierra Leone counterpart Julius Maada Bio to address the gathering.

President Kenyatta also failed to acknowledge the presence of his deputy when he acknowledging the VIP guests in attendance.

“Your Excellency Julius Maada Bio, the President of Sierra Leone, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada, African Development Bank Group President Dr Akinwumi Adesina, honourable Speakers, your Ladyship Chief Justice Martha Koome, our entire spectrum, members of the diplomatic, fellow Kenyans,” said President Kenyatta as he commenced his speech.

President Kenyatta who has declared his public support for Raila Odinga, Ruto’s opponent, as his successor ahead of the August 9 polls even appeared to endorse Ms Martha Karua for the Deputy President position.

Ms Karua is Odinga’s running mate.