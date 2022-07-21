DPP Haji terms DCI boss Kinoti as ‘junior’ officer in latest spat

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji (left) and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti during a past appearance before the Senate Committee on Justice and Legal. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji (left) and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti during a past appearance before the Senate Committee on Justice and Legal. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





The public spat between the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) appears far from over.

This is after Mr Haji publicly described the DCI boss George Kinoti as a junior officer compared to his rank.

Haji also suggested at home working with Hillary Mutyambai, the Inspector General of Police as compared to Kinoti.

He made the claims while addressing a press conference in which he also shed light on an earlier statement he made to the effect that Deputy President William Ruto was ‘clean’ in the Kimwarer and Arror dam scandal in which billions of shillings were reportedly lost.

“Let me make it very clear. My relationship is with the Inspector General, who is in charge of the National Police Service under the Constitution that I direct. The DCI is an officer under the IG, and as such, I think my relationship should be judged with the IG,” he said.

A month ago, Mr Haji publicly asked the DCI boss to stick to his legal mandates as stipulated in the constitution whenever he was discharging his duties.

The DPP accused Mr Kinoti of preparing charge sheets and arraigning suspects in court without his consent.