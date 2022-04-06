DPP Noordin Haji sued over alleged nepotism





An activist on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, moved to court seeking to stop a current ongoing recruitment process in the office of the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji accusing his office of nepotism.

Mr Haji’s office had announced over 94 vacancies but through lawyer Danstan Omari, the activist Membe Charo claims that the DPP had only shortlisted people from his religion and community.

He says that the shortlisting of people from one tribe was clearly against the law as per the Kenyan constitution.

“The shortlisted candidates especially for the top positions of a principal administrative officer and senior supply manager come from the same ethnic group and religious background as the DPP,” the activist argued in his application filed at Milimani Law Courts.

The interviews are scheduled for April 25 to 28 and the activist wants the process stopped until the matter is heard and determined.

A total of 500 applicants had sent their applications for the job but only 94 were picked and shortlisted to take various positions in Mr Haji’s office.

The DPP’s office had asked interested candidates to apply for the positions of chief internal auditors, chief accountants, chief finance officers, senior assistant directors of administration and senior assistant directors of records management.

Others include senior assistant directors of supply chain management, senior assistant directors of public prosecution and deputy directors of public prosecution.

In the advert, Haji’s office revealed that successful candidates who would fill this position would earn a monthly salary of between Ksh154,654 and Ksh205,000.