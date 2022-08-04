DPP orders probe into Junet audio clip





The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has asked the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate an audio clip that allegedly captured Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed plotting a high level meeting with an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a letter dated August 3, 2022, Mr Haji has asked the police boss to undertake comprehensive investigations into the audio recording, including its source, interception and transmission.

In the recording, a voice similar to that of the Junet, who is also the Azimio la Umoja Secretary General, is captured arranging a secret meeting with the said official, whose identity remains unknown.

Haji further said that the remarks captured in the voice recording and the alleged subsequent meeting may be contrary to section 20 (2) of the Election Offences Act 2016 and section 11 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018.

The DPP has said his office was interested in establishing whether the voice is indeed Junet’s or it had been altered.

This even as Azimio has already dismissed the clip and asked members of the public to ignore the recording.