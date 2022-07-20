DPP: Ruto is clean on Arror and Kimwarer ‘scandal’





The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji there is no evidence to link Deputy President William Ruto with the ongoing investigations into the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal in which Kenyans are reported to have lost billions of shillings.

Haji spoke on Wednesday during an interview with NTV.

He also expressed confidence that those involved in the loss of funds will be brought to book.

“As far as I’m concerned and where I am sitting, there is no evidence that has been brought against him (DP William Ruto), there might be assumptions that he was somehow involved in it but as we stand today, and as the file is in court and I’ve not to seen his name anywhere,” Haji said.

He also said the prosecution team is working to ensure justice is delivered for the communities that were to benefit from the projects that stalled due to corruption.

The DPP stressed corruption will be eradicated if Kenyans elect leaders with a clean track record on matters of corruption.