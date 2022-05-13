Join our Telegram Channel
DPP vows to bar Sonko from contesting for Mombasa seat

By Wangu Kanuri May 13th, 2022 1 min read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) says Mike Sonko should not be allowed to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

The DPP made the suggestion on his official Twitter.

Haji also stated his office will ‘fight’ echoed that his office will fight to have those impeached but intend to run for office.

Aware that his office might lose the battle, the DPP argued if one was impeached, morally and legally, that individual should not run for office.

“You have an impeachment on your neck and then you go outside there and start campaigning eti  (that) you will become a governor of another county. That will not happen.”

These comments appeared to be aimed at Sonko, a former Nairobi governor, who was impeached by the Nairobi Municipality County Assembly (MCAs) on December 2020 with the Senate soon after voting to remove him from office mid December the same year.

He was removed from office on account of misappropriation of public funds.

The MCAs also accused him of persistently intimidating, harassing and molesting senior staff, including blackmailing his county executive committee members and chief officers with one-year contracts, whose renewal he had undertaken arbitrarily.

Sonko who has active cases in court on corruption has announced that he will be on the ballot as a come August 9th, for the Mombasa gubernatorial position.

He argues he is fit to vie as he has appealed the rulings and will challenge his impeachment in court.

He is seeking to replace Hassan Joho and will vie against on a Wiper Ticket.

