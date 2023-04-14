Dr Catherine Masitsa responds to Betty Kyallo’s ‘toxic’ comment on Real Housewives of Nairobi

Catherine Masitsa, the owner of Samantha Bridal, at the launch of The Real Housewives of Nairobi at Windsor Country Club on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | POOL

Reality star, Dr Catherine Masitsa, has responded to media personality Betty Kyallo’s claims the Real Housewives of Nairobi reality show is toxic.

Speaking to Nailantei Kenga on her Art of Living show, Dr Catherine said everyone had the right to their opinion.

She described the cast as strong women who can defend themselves.

“She is entitled to her own opinion and I would understand why she said that because her former bestie(Susan Kaitanny) is on the show.

But there is absolutely no toxicity, these are strong women who don’t care what the world thinks.

These are comments from any ordinary person like her living an ordinary life.”

A few weeks ago, speaking during the launch of her new salon, Betty Kyallo said she wouldn’t want to be on the show because it is toxic.

“Yes, I watched episode two before it aired because Eugene Mbugua the producer is my friend and we were just having a chitchat. I appreciate the work that he is doing. But I would not want to be on the show. It is too toxic. I love my life; happy and mellow.”

The show follows the lives of five successful and influential women as they navigate their relationships, careers, and lavish lifestyles in Nairobi.

The cast members include Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, and Lisa Christoffersen.

Betty’s former bestie, Susan Kaitanny, who is among the cast, had previously said that the women had to prove they do not lead fake lives before being confirmed for the show.

She explained that the show is not about how much money the women have but how they bring out their bold and savage personalities.

The fierce, no-nonsense Dr Catherine (aka The Queen Mother )made her official debut in the fifth episode.

She is a veterinary doctor, real estate investor and publisher.

She also is the founder and managing director of Samantha’s Bridal, East Africa’s leading wedding media company that has ventured into TV shows, luxury bridal events and wedding planning.

Recently, Dr Catherine also launched a wine brand, Samantha Wines, and is just about to launch her champagne brand.

