Dr Ofweneke: I have attempted suicide three times





Comedian-cum-media personality Dr Ofweneke has opened about his past struggles with mental health. The bubbly comedian (real name Sande Bush) has also revealed that none of his family members knew he attempted suicide on three occasions.

He says that many people attempt suicide when they lose self-confidence, lack of reason to see the next day, an auto suggestion that comes with allowing negativity to spring, and lack of self-belonging.

“The first time I tried committing suicide, I was around class two-three and was living with my late aunt and uncle. I alternated the days of the week like; Monday I go to school, Tuesday I go to Malaba forest,” he recounted.

Also read: Opinion – Senator Karen Nyamu is a big embarrassment to all mistresses

Then people used to till in the forest and since Ofweneke’s uncle had trucks of land that were tilled, the young Ofweneke would be tasked to be there 6:30-7:00 am.

“My parents had separated and were living in Nairobi. I had thatched a hut there and would boil some grains with salt for lunch. I never felt that I belonged,” he recalled.

Fed up with life, Ofweneke tied a string on the rafters. However, he did not know that the fire he used to cook with had weakened the rafters.

His attempts that day failed and he plotted to try some other time.

Also read: The Millennial – It’s not a man who will steal your woman; another woman will

“Since there were some days I stayed in the forest and there were monkeys and baboons, I planned not to run away when they are having their army fight. I wanted them to beat me to death since I had watched them do that.”

Dr Ofweneke would then see the troop coming and stay put. Though they scratched him, he was rescued and was so pissed off.

“On the Kakamega-Webuye-Kabras-Malaba main route, I threw myself in front of a pickup. The car swerved and it missed me. That was the third and final time,” he said.

He says now he understands why all his attempted suicide failed.

“God had a purpose for my life. I believe there are lives I have touched.”

Also read: Real Housewives’ ugly fight – Mitchelle Ntalami vs Minnie Kariuki