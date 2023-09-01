Dr Ofweneke reveals more about his failed marriage to Nicah The Queen

Comedian Dr Ofweneke and his ex-wife gospel artist Nicah the Queen. PHOTO | COURTESY

Comedian Dr Ofweneke and his ex-wife gospel artist Nicah the Queen. PHOTO | COURTESY





Comedian Dr Ofweneke has revisited his failed marriage to gospel singer Nicah The Queen, giving details of why their union broke down.

In a recent interview with fellow comedian, Oga Obinna, Dr Ofweneke expressed regret over how his marriage ended.

Dr Ofweneke cited the absence of a strong foundation as a major contributing factor to the breakdown of his marriage.

“I ignored the foundation. Why relationships don’t work out is because we get into relationships with the idea of changing what attracted us to them in the beginning,” he said.

Dr Ofweneke also described the moment when he realized that their compatibility was not as he had envisioned.

“I remember that day that I left, I remember God was laughing in my ear, this was not the marriage He had planned for me,” he said.

The decision to end the marriage was made in an unexpected setting, their own home.

“Actually, we were holding hands watching Netflix. We were in the house, the kids were there, my brother and sister,” he recalled.

After the end of their marriage, Nicah claimed that she was walking out of a violent marriage since her hubby (Ofweneke) was a serial wife batterer.

Dr Ofweneke is now married to wife Christine Tenderess and the couple is blessed with children.

The comedian also spoke about the common pitfalls of attempting to transform one’s partner to fit personal preferences.

One of the mistakes he acknowledged was placing the responsibility for each other’s happiness onto their partner.

Dr Ofweneke likened this to a “powerbank relationship,” where one person continuously charges the other emotionally, often leaving themselves depleted. This, he noted, can lead to infidelity as individuals seek fulfillment outside the relationship.

During the interview, Dr Ofweneke also spoke about his personal struggles, including a challenging childhood marked by Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The condition affects behavior, leading to restlessness, difficulty concentrating and impulsive actions.

