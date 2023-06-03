Drama! Actor Baha and his baby mama Georgina unfollow each other





Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga, have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This comes hours after the actor was exposed for owing several people money.

Nurse Judy, a Kenyan medic based in the US, went as far as claiming Baha is a scammer.

According to Nurse Judy, Baha initiated contact with her through direct messages on Instagram shortly after following her. The actor claimed to be facing eviction from a rental house where he lived with Georgina, and their child.

Baha urgently requested for $450 to cover the house rent, saying he was awaiting payment for a corporate job he had completed.

Also read: Manasseh speaks about ‘dating’ Michelle Ntalami

In response, Nurse Judy offered to send him $150, according to the screenshots she shared on her Insta stories.

However, Baha persistently pestered her for more money, prompting her to question the authenticity of his claims.

To verify the situation, Nurse Judy contacted Georgina, who denied all of Baha’s allegations.

Georgina revealed that Baha had been using their child to manipulate people into giving him money, which he would then use for gambling.

From the screenshots shared by Nurse Judy, Georgina clarified that she personally handled all the bills and that there was no eviction threat at the time Baha reached out to Nurse Judy.

Also read: Vera Sidika produces proof of her marriage to Brown Mauzo

Kenyan artiste African Pablo also took to his Insta live with claims that Baha owed him Sh15,000.

On his Instagram account, Baha acknowledged that he was not okay but was working on it.

“Selling my Instagram and Tiktok account. DM your inquiries,” he said.

Our efforts to reach the couple before the publication of this story proved futile.

Here is how netizens have reacted to the unfolding development:

Cboy_rulo: People should stop fighting…just provide assistance if you can. If you can’t help, why expose them? We are aware that fans often push celebrities to live a fake life.

Mwangangicarol: If someone had advised this guy to focus on his career instead of having a child, people would have thought that person is foolish! Poor boy.

Mheshceleste: This is a case of gambling addiction, and it’s a destructive force. The boy needs help before he starts selling personal belongings.

_ww_marya: Times are challenging. Let’s give this guy a break.

Also read: Babu Tale was ‘hurt’ when he learnt of Diamond’s relationship with Zuchu