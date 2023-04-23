Drama after Ofweneke warns DJ Slahver from posting his children online





Comedian Sande Bush, better known by his stage name Dr Ofweneke, has spoken out against gospel singer Nicah The Queen’s boyfriend DJ Slahver for posting pictures of their children on social media.

Ofweneke, who is the father of Nicah’s two children, has made it clear that only she is allowed to share pictures of her children online.

In a recent episode of reality TV show ‘Oh Sister’, Dr Ofweneke shared his feelings, saying: “You are the only one who can post the children… When I meet your husband, he doesn’t have the courage to say hello to me, I am the one who goes to greet him”.

He also questioned DJ Slahver’s net worth during the discussion.

However, Nicah defended her boyfriend, claiming he is part of her family and asked, “What if we get a family endorsement and the kids have to be part of it?”

However, the couple failed to reach a consensus on the matter. Ofweneke eventually declared his intention to rent a separate house for his daughters.

Nicah later addressed the issue on social media, writing on Instagram: “ATI BABY DADDY ANANIKATAZA SLAHVER AWACHE KUPOST WATOTO WAKE! HIYO NAYO ITAKUWA NGUMU KIDOGO HII MAISHA HAITAKI MAKASIRIKO #JESUSGURL HAVE YOU WATCHED TODAY’S EPISODE OF OH SISTER!?” (My baby daddy has denied Slahver the authority to post his kids. This is going to be hard. This life doesn’t need hard feelings).

Ofweneke and Nicah, who co-parent their two children, have both moved on since separating several years ago.

Although their marriage failed, the comedian and the singer are good people who have made co-parenting easy for each other.

Oh Sister follows the lives of YouTube content creator Milly wa Jesus, gospel pastor and singer Size-8 Reborn, artist Nicah the Queen, hitmaker Lady Bee and businesswoman Priscilla Ndanu as they navigate the ups and downs of their careers and personal lives.

