Drama alert! Sonko’s cash bragging continues, vows to build Robert Alai a house





Online drama has erupted between Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai and former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s over the latter’s viral video where he bragged about his Sh52 million in dollars and Kenya shillings stacked in gold plaited aluminum cases.

Nairobi News reported earlier that Mike Sonko, in a vulgar video, insulted unnamed targets as he proved to them that he has money despite their claims that he has no money. He also said that his money is for spoiling with his wives and not for children. This was after someone accused him of not having any money to help children in need.

In response, Robert Alai called him out for his behaviour.

“The fact that you can operate a camera and display a ward of cash doesn’t make you rich. You can be having some wads of cash while upstairs, wewe ni maskini wa ki akili (you have a poverty mentality). Jamani, tafuteni (My goodness, seek knowledge and wisdom. Gig piny bura oloyo (nothing can’t be solved with a meeting). Never seek validation from netizens,” said Alai.

In usual fashion, Mike Sonko responded in an explosive fashion.

“Maisha ni yangu. Wewe nyamaza mknd wewe. Yako ya Mca umesaidia nayo nani? Na bado ujue (My life is mine. You keep quiet. Yours where you are an MCA, who have you helped? And you should know) I can still go out of my way for anyone including yourself since you were once my buddy. God forbid akikuchukua mbele yangu (he takes you before me), I will ensure you are buried like a king. Together with your funeral committee, we shall preserve your body in the morgue for additional 3weeks as I construct a modern house for you in your shags where you will be laid to rest,” said Sonko.

In response, Robert Alai said, “The roach is desperate for my attention. Wacha atafute (let him look doe) validation. Jamani (my goodness) school is very important. Be ready to learn in a classroom or in life. A fool with few notes seeking validation.”

While not making controversial political statements, Sonko is known to be a flamboyant politician, the occasional philanthropist and the big spender on luxury items. Just below his attack on Robert Alai, a person told him he had land for sale in Ruai going for Sh 1 million and Sonko told him to send the land documents over. He impulsively said he will purchase it for Sh 2 million instead, attracting a barrage of Kenyans asking him for cash handouts as well.

Also read: Revealed: How suspected gangster has been impersonating senior DCI officers