Drama as man hangs on Munya’s chopper

A man hangs on a chopper carrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and EALA MP Mpuru Aburi at Kiegoi market, Igembe South on June 22, 2022. The pilot had to land after which the man took off. PHOTO | GITONGA MARETE

There was a scare at Kiegoi market, Igembe South in Meru when an unidentified man hung on a chopper carrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and EALA MP Mpuru Aburi.

When the helicopter took off, residents noticed there was a man hanging on the landing gears and shouted at the pilot, alerting him to land.

As the drama unfolded with scared residents shouting at the pilot, Mr Aburi could be seen through the window trying to say something to the crowd that was cheering the man.

The man savoured his moment as he gestured to the crowd, while enjoying the ride. After the pilot landed, he jumped and took off with police officers in hot pursuit.

Contacted for a comment, Igembe South police boss Mr Hussein Ali said the unidentified man was not arrested, adding that they had let him go since he appeared to be out of his mind.

“We did not arrest him because we suspected he might cause trouble in the cells, so we let him go,” said Mr Ali.

Mr Munya had just concluded addressing a rally at the market where he drummed up support for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In January 2017, a man, who was later nick named “James Bond”, hang on Mr Odinga’s chopper when it took off. Mr Odinga had visited the region for a voter registration drive.

The man took security officers by surprise when he clung on the chopper at Maili Tatu grounds in Igembe Central when the former Prime Minister was taking off to Nairobi.

The pilot landed after about three minutes at a primary school near Muriri market in Tigania East some 20 kilometres away.

