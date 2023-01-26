Dreaded cop Rashid Ahmed ordered by court to surrender





Dreaded Pangani crime buster Rashid Ahmed who is accused of killing two teenagers has been ordered to surrender.

The High Court on Thursday morning issued the order after Rashid failed to appear in court physically and joined the court using a virtual platform.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo asked the accused why he had not turned up in court to answer the charges, but Rashid said he had traveled to his rural area in Garissa County to attend to a family issue.

The court, however, ordered Rashid to surrender to Garissa DCIO’s office so that he can be escorted to Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi for psychiatric assessment, which is a mandatory requirement for all murder suspects.

The court directed that once Rashid surrenders to authorities, the police are at liberty to grant him bail pending the court appearance.

Also read: Famous crime buster Rashid Ahmed to take plea today

Justice Kimondo, however, deferred the prosecution of Rashid to February 9, 2023 to enable the police to present him to answer the murder charges.

At the same time, the court ordered Rashid’s lawyers led by Dunstan Omari to furnish the respondents namely the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Inspector General of Police and Eastleigh Business Community which are listed as interested parties in the case.

The court further directed the case to be mentioned on February 8 for further directions. Justice Kimondo also directed the victims to file a formal application seeking to be enjoined in the case.

The officer was expected to plead to the murder charges over the killings of the two teenagers Jamal Mohammed and Mohammed Dhair Kheri today following recommendations by the DPP to give him be prosecuted.

Also read: Woman found kissing her lover inside a car jailed for insulting police officers

The court papers indicate that he killed the pair on March 31, 2017, at Amal Plaza within Eastleigh.

The officer is accused of killing the two men in 2017, but his lawyer stopped efforts to have him take a plea Omari claimed that his client was sick and admitted at Madina Hospital in Eastleigh.

The police sergeant was captured on an amateur video shooting dead Mr Jamal Mohamed and Mohamed Dahir in Eastleigh on March 31, 2017.

The two victims, who were unarmed, were killed over allegations that they were part of a criminal gang.

Five years later, he was indicted by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) which referred to Mr Ahmed as a happy trigger cop.

Also read: Rapper drops hit calling for release of ‘untouchable cop’ Ahmed Rashid