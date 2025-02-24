Dreaminfluence partners with Irvine Partners to launch in Africa targeting content creators





Dreaminfluence a Dennmak influencer Marketing platform has partnered with Creative Communication firm Irvine Partners as it seeks to expand its tentacles to Africa.

In a statement released on Thursday, Rachel Irvine, the CEO of Irvine Partners, stated that the partnership’s goal was to close the gap in Africa’s creative economy whose market size was valued at US$3.08 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$17.84 billion by 2030.

The Creator Economy refers to the class of entrepreneurs, artists, influencers, bloggers, and other content creators who use online platforms to earn income from their creative skills and talents. The rapid growth of internet and smartphone penetration across Africa has enabled more people to unleash their creativity online as content creators in diverse fields such as media, arts, technology, education, and more. This new wave of digital entrepreneurs is creating significant economic value in Africa.

According to Irvine, despite creating high-quality content, African creators make much less money than their peers in the West.

According to her, the collaboration would give creators access to digital infrastructure and link them with brands, allowing them to take advantage of opportunities and expand their audience through genuine content.

“Dreaminfluence has executed thousands of influencer campaigns and worked with over 20,000 influencers, providing a robust platform for creators to monetize their content. The partnership is expected to streamline agency relations with leading and emerging content creators on the African continent, providing actionable campaign data and high ROI (Return on Investment).’’ stated Irvine.

The partnership will elevate influencer campaigns by combining local insights with a platform that makes everything from campaign selection to payments more efficient, according to Mohale Moloi, Content Director at Irvine Partners.

Dreaminfluence was founded in 2018, to transform influencer marketing from being about affiliate links and discount codes to focusing on actual brand ambassadorship. Its feature for brands includes; finding the right influencers for their campaigns, without wasting time on influencer outreach. Track content performance through Campaign analytics, report the value, and identify the best-performing influencers. Building relationships: Influencers move from short-term brand campaigns to long-term brand ambassadorship. Campaign management: Manage influencer payments, product shipping, and secure content usage rights.

To bypass gatekeeping a common narrative in some African markets like Kenya, the platform allows influencers to apply to join a brand team or campaign through the app, be selected as part of the ambassador team, join new campaigns when they are published, run all campaign admin including payments, content ideas, and approvals through the app.