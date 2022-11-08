Drought has killed 2.5 million livestock, Ruto tells the world

President-elect William Ruto speaks to the media at his Karen residence on September 5, 2022 after his election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court of Kenya. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

President William Ruto on Monday evening addressed the ongoing COP27 Summit in Sharma El-Sheikh, Egypt.

In his address, the president said that the state of Climate change in Africa has been felt across the regions, including the Horn of Africa, and that Kenya is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years.

“Two consecutive years without rain have visited misery on millions of people. 2.5 million livestock have died in Kenya this year alone causing economic losses of more than USD 1.5 billion,” President Ruto said.

He said that the government has so far distributed food relief to 4.3 million affected Kenyans in an emergency program that has forced the government to reallocate funds budgeted for education and health.

“The trade-offs we are forced to make between indispensable public goods is evidence that climate change is directly threatening our people’s lives, health and future.”

The impact of drought has led to school dropout, and the government has been compelled to make school feeding a priority in order to keep children in the class, the president said.

He added that Kenya’s world-famous wildlife heritage has not been spared either by the drought, and carcasses of elephants, zebras, wildebeests and much other wild fauna litter our parks.

“We have had to spend $ 3 million to supply feed and water to wildlife in the last 3 months.”

The president said that the world can no longer afford to spend more time skirting around the real issues, and we must break out of the open-ended, process-focused discussions that the world is trapped in.

“Further delay will make us busy spectators as calamity wipes out lives and livelihoods.”

In his address, the president added that the pledge made 13 years ago in Copenhagen, committing USD 100 billion annually, remains unfulfilled.

“Such egregious and unexplained default is a major cause of persisting distrust. Neither is there any sound reason for the continuing pollution.”

