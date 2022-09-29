Drunk driving, walking… reasons why more Kenyans died in road accidents – NTSA

Members of the public mill around the wreckage of matatu in which eight people died an three people were critically injured after it collided with a trailer at Silanka area along Narok-Bomet Road. POOL

More Kenyans have died in road accidents this year as compared to the same period last year, data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows.

Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority indicate.

A closer look at the traffic data as of September 26, 2022, reveals that fatalities have increased compared to the same time in 2021.

General statistics documented by the police and the NTSA show that road fatalities between January and September this year, increased by 7.8 per cent.

The authority recorded 3,286 deaths last year compared to 3,541 this year within the same period with pedestrians being the majority of the victims.

The data shows that pedestrians accounted for 1,269 deaths this year, followed by motorcyclists (941), passengers (634) and pillion passengers and drivers who recorded 324 fatalities each.

Bicycle riders accounted for the least deaths at 49.

In 2021, 1,144 pedestrians died on the road, followed by motorcyclists (912), passengers (527), pillion passengers (326), drivers (314) and pedal cyclists 63.

“Further analysis indicates that the majority of the crashes are preventable as they result from speeding, lane indiscipline, overloading, dangerous overtaking, crossing the road at undesignated areas among others,” a statement from the authority states.

NTSA said the deaths were caused by reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, drunk walking, drunk riding, and failure to use helmets among other issues.

According to the World Health Organisation, Global Status Report on Road Safety, between 3,000 and 13,000 Kenyans lose their lives in road traffic crashes every year.

The majority of these people are vulnerable road users – pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists.

In addition, nearly one-third of deaths are among passengers – many of whom are killed in unsafe forms of public transportation.

