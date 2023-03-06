‘Drunk’ woman pleads guilty to threatening to kill mother over Sh700 debt





A 34 -year-old woman has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill her mother.

At an Eldoret court, the woman confessed to locking her mother in their house and threatening to hang her together with her grandson using a rope.

The suspect accused her mother of failing to give her back Sh700 she had given her to purchase for food.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Rosemary Onkoba on Monday, the accused namely Caroline Chepchirchir told the court she was under influence of alcohol during the incident.

Ms Chepchirchir had threatened to kill her mother Mary Jepkorir on March 2 at Kibulugen Location in Soy Sub County.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, the accused came home at night and demanded to be served a delicious meal by her mother.

When her mother failed to serve her with, she locked the door from inside and took a manila rope as she started advancing towards her while threatening to kill her using the rope.

The charge sheet stated that she told her mother she was going to kill her if she was not going to refund back her sh700 as she shouted that the sh700 will be used to buy two coffins for the burial of the two.

“Kwa ile pesa yangu nilikupea umenunua coffin mbili yako na huyu mjukuu ambaye mlikula naye pesa yangu kwa sababu leo nita make sure nimewaua,” she said in Swahili meaning, with the money I gave you, you have bought two coffins for you and your grandson with whom you ate my money because today I will make sure I have killed the two of you.

Her mother’s plea to spare her life with a promise to pay her back the following day was futile.

Screams of the distressed woman attracted neighbors who came in to rescue the duo.

The incident was reported at Kibulgen chief’s office, officers from the office moved to the scene and arrested the accused.

Ms Chepkchirchir was remorseful and pleaded for leniency from the court as she told the court that she committed the offence while under excessive abuse of alcohol.

The court directed the suspect to be detained at Eldoret women prison pending probation report to ascertain whether she qualifies for a non-custodial sentence.

State counsel told the court that the accused was the first offender.

The case will be mentioned don March 23 when the court will receive probation report.

