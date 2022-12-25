‘Dubai is home’, says Karen Nyamu after night club drama





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has vowed to revisit Dubai despite the drama during his last trip.

The politician who is back in the country was made the comment while sharing her message of goodwill with her fans via social media.

One of her fans asked if she intended to go back to the Gulf nation.

“I don’t see you going back to Dubai any time soon considering the problems you faced,” posed the fan.

To which she responded. “Dubai is home. I will go back.”

The controversial Nyamu was recently involved in an altercation between her baby daddy, Mugiithi maestro Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, and his wife Edday Nderitu in Dubai.

In videos that went viral, the altercation happened when Nyamu went to a table where Samidoh was seated with his wife and forcefully sat on his lap prompting Edday to confront her.

This caused a commotion as the two women fought for Samidoh’s attention. Nyamu almost slapped Samidoh when he asked his security detail to intervene.

Nyamu later explained on social media she had been influenced into those actions as she was drunk before hinting at quitting the bottle in 2023.

She also confirmed she doesn’t intend to part ways with her baby daddy despite the latest drama.

The actions have put Nyamu in cross roads in her political career. She has been summoned by her United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to explain herself with a risk of possible sanctions.

