Dubai Sheikh seek carbon projects deal with Kenya, Zimbabwe

Mr Nqobizitha Maangaliso the minister of environment, climate while signing deal alongside Josiane Sadaka the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Carbon. Photo/Courtesy

Dubai Sheikh company has kicked off a major project targeting African countries including Kenya for the development for climate action and community empowerment.

Zimbabwe has been picked as the first beneficiary after its government signed a momentous of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development of carbon projects and sustainable initiatives in the Agriculture, Foresty and Other Land Use (AFOLU) sector on a Sh7.5 million hectares of land under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.

Under this partnership, Blue Carbon and the Government of Zimbabwe are embarking on the project which is dedicated to the advancement.

It is worth noting that Blue Carbon is a Dubai based company under the patronage of the Member of Dubai Ruling Family Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.

It was formed with the aim of dealing with climate change under eligible methodologies.

Beyond the immediate goal of carbon emissions reduction, the heart of these carbon projects pulsates with the intent to bring about tangible improvements at the grassroots level.

“The project’s blueprint extends beyond the mere realm of environmental betterment, extending its reach to encompass the holistic welfare of local communities. One of the standout features of this collaboration is the establishment of the Community Welfare Programs, where the capital received from carbon credits will be used, among other things, to finance various social projects tailored to uplift the living standards of the communities residing in the project areas,” a statement read in part.

Some of the targeted selected crucial sectors include; healthcare, education, capacity building, the creation of cottage industries.

This pioneering partnership aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement and underscores the dedication of both Blue Carbon and the Government of Zimbabwe towards driving transformative change for a greener, sustainable, and more equitable future.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Mr Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and Josiane Sadaka, CEO of Blue Carbon.

She also said that more countries will be targeted in the deal especially within Africa.

“We believe that effective climate action should go hand in hand with community empowerment,” said Hon. Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu.

This deal marks the beginning of an exciting journey where sustainability and community driven initiatives will converge in the future.

