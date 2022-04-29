‘Dumped’ Harmonize in Nairobi for KICC perfomance

Tanzanian musician Harmonize during rehearsal at the Eldoret Sports Club Grounds on November 03, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian musician Harmonize during rehearsal at the Eldoret Sports Club Grounds on November 03, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY





Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali, alias Harmonize landed in Nairobi on Thursday evening ready for his show at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Saturday.

The event dubbed Show Moja will be emceed by local comedians Erick Omondi and Idi Achieng and will also feature celebrated deejay Lady Aisha.

Dubai-based Leaaa Joker and his Bilenge Muzika band will also perform and they will be joined by among others Emma Jalamo, Maima and Ben Githae.

The Kwangaru and Ayelo hitmaker promised to give his Kenyan fans a show to remember.

“My Kenyan fans should expect the best during my premier show in the capital city. It will be a show that Kenyans will live to remember,” he said.

He says this is one event his Kenyan fans will live to remember.

Unable to hide his love for Kenya, a country he refers to as his favourite destination.

“I cannot wait to sample the beautiful sights and sounds of Kenya. They are like no other. They are utopian. My fans will not only be entertained but will also have the opportunity to catch up with the latest dance moves,” he added.

“I want my fans to know I have surprises for them. Ours is a different version of music, making it easier for fans to sit back and enjoy.”

Harmonize says he wants Kenyans to “eat” and cherish his music which he believes is unique.

To pepper his excitement, Harmonize disclosed that his Kenyan fans will be the first to be treated to a live performance of hits from his latest album.

His music career began in Tanzania and was elevated during his stay in South Africa, courtesy of Diamond Platinum.

He signed a contract with Diamond’s Wasafi Records but quit following personal differences with him to establish his studio, Konde Music Worldwide.

“I have nothing against Diamond. I am where I am today because of him.” he confides.

He is working on a musical project with Kenyan singer Otile Brown, who he describes as talented.

The Bongo star arrives on the background of successive heartbreaks, having parted ways with actress girlfriend Farida Kajala and Italian Sarah Michellotti.