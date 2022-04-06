Duo in court for stealing keg jerricans





Two men allegedly caught stealing beer from a pub in Kibera, Nairobi, were charged with theft of two metallic keg jerricans and a Keg pump all worth Sh26,000.

Muli Soi and Mwangangi Maundu were charged with breaking into the premises and stealing the items from Dorcas Mweni in Kibera on April 4.

They admitted the theft charges but denied breaking into the premises where they were found inside.

Mweni had received a call at around 9 am from a customer who informed her that her pub was open and there were people inside.

She rushed to the bar and found the front door open and upon entry, she met the two suspects well known to her.

She alerted the police and the two were arrested. After checking, she found the items missing and recorded a statement at the Kibra police station.

The two were released on a surety bond of Sh200, 000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on April 21 for a pretrial.