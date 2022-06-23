Dyder Abdalla confirms breakup with actor Brian Ogana





Actor Brian ‘Luwi’ Ogana has broken up with his girlfriend Dyder Abdalla. Dyder made the revelation during an interaction with her fans on social media.

During a Q&A session with her followers, the blogger was asked by a curious fan whether she and the actor were still an item.

To this she responded by asking, “Who is Luwi?”

She also dropped a hint as to why the relationship failed saying, “Sometimes kama vitu haziendi enda wewe.”

Although Brian is yet to comment on the matter, this is the latest breakup for the actor, who made a name for himself as a lead character in the local telenovela Maria which aired sometime back on Citizen TV.

Brian was engaged to a beautiful lady, known as Jacque Naisenya who many thought was the mother of his three kids, but she quickly refuted those claims. In 2020, the two parted ways after a long-term relationship that saw them almost walking down the aisle.

Then in January 2022, Brian introduced Dyder as his new girlfriend.

“To the most precious person and a lover like no other, I’m wishing you the best birthday possible. May this day be as sunny as your smile and as beautiful as you are,” read a message that Brian posted on Instagram to mark his new bae’s birthday.

To which Dyder replied; “Thanks honey. Thanks for loving me unconditionally. I really love you babe.”

As their love blossomed, Dyder similarly penned a sweet message to her beau, thanking him for making her 2021 memorable.

“Thanks babe, thanks for making my last year colorful and memorable, thanks for loving me and picking me. Thanks for the support you showed me. To another year. To more memories, to us, happy new year my bee,” the post read.

This prompted Brian to reply: “I know fairy tales come true because I have you. There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever.”