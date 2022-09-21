EACC arrests three senior Tana River county officials over graft





The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested three senior Tana River County officials over irregular procurement of funds to drill boreholes.

In a statement, EACC said that the three officials who are accused of obtaining Sh3,635,512 for borehole drilling services will be charged with abuse of office and willful failure to comply with laws relating to public procurement.

A county Chief Office, Tana Water and Sanitation Company technical manager and director for water will be charged at the Malindi anti-corruption court on Wednesday.

“The chief officer was arrested on Wednesday morning while the other two officials were arrested on Tuesday and processed at Malindi central police station,” the statement read.

The three include, Mr Mohamed Muhammad Guracho- County Chief Officer, Tana River County Government, Mr Salim Juma Makorani who is the technical Manager, Tana Water and Sanitation Company and Mr Gwiyo Makugo Madubi the Director, for Water at Tana River County Government.

According to EACC, the investigation started in 2017.

In 2018, six senior Tana River County officials were arrested over alleged irregularities in the awarding of a Sh30 million tender for construction of collateral water tanks.

According to EACC, the case involved the procurement of water tanks which had been budgeted for Sh5.1 million but the amount was inflated to Sh30 million.

The anti-graft agency said further investigations had revealed that the company exaggerated the price of each tank.

It further stated that the firm that was awarded the tender did not have the basic mandatory requirements like a registration certificate from the National Construction Authority.

Also, the Tana River County Procurement Officer did not make a professional opinion as prescribed by the law before the tender was awarded.

Last week, EACC arrested a Senior Officer working with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) as an Administrative Officer for Health for allegedly demanding a bribe of Sh400,000.

Mr Daniel Omido had demanded the bribe to approve online applications relating to testing and issuing certificates to food handlers within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The suspect was arrested at Uchumi House after he allegedly received part of the demanded bribe amounting to Sh200,000.

Following investigations, EACC conducted an operation which led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving part of the bribe amounting.

