EACC officials arrest senior cop for demanding Sh10,000 bribe





Officials attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 took into custody a police boss on allegations of soliciting a Sh10,000 bribe in exchange for removing information recorded in the digital Occurrence Book (OB).

Nairobi News has established that the arrested individual, Ms Susan Wambui Muiruri, was apprehended for leading an assault on a man who had attempted to secure the release of his girlfriend, who had been detained at the police station.

Ms. Wambui was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 28, 2023, for arraignment. However, her lawyers stated that she was unable to attend the court proceedings due to illness.

However, the court ruled that she would face charges of receiving a bribe contrary to section 6(1a) of the bribe act. She will be arraigned in court on August 9, 2023.

The chain of events began with the girlfriend calling the complainant and urgently informing him about her arrest at Zimmerman Police Station due to a debt of Sh150,000 owed to a man named Mr. Daniel Matiri.

Upon reaching the police station, an officer revealed to the man that the girlfriend had reportedly sold his Wines and Spirit shop, Santo Marine Wines.

As the man sought clarification on the matter, the officers started issuing threats of arrest. When he persisted in seeking an explanation, he was thrown into the cells and accused of being disrespectful.

During the course of investigations, it was alleged that the suspect, Ms. Susan Wambui, had received a Sh10,000 bribe from the complainant through her Safaricom line back on April 25, 2021.

The man eventually decided to pay off the Sh150,000 debt, at which point Ms. Wambui demanded her share of the payment.

Nairobi News understands that Ms Wambui left EACC offices on the night of Thursday, July 27, and proceeded to the hospital.

