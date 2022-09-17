East African teams fight for titles in Ligi Ndogo tournament

Ufasimba FC celebrate winning the Under-11 finals during the 2021 Ligi Ndogo Cup finals in Kajiado County. FILE PHOTO

The famous Ligi Ndogo East Africa football tournament kicks off on Saturday at Lenana School. More than 2,000 junior football players from all the member countries of the East Africa Community will grace the three-day tournament whose co-mandate is nurturing talents.

Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi have registered in this year’s tournament.

The games will feature all the junior categories from Under-seven, Under-nine, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 to Under-19. Competing teams arrived in the country Friday evening.

Defending champions Berlin AFC, who won the 2021 edition of the tournament where 46 teams took part in Kajiado, are among the teams that arrived in the country.

Tournament organizer Chris Amimo said the tourney offers opportunities for young players to showcase their talent and to further nurture their football career.

“Ligi Ndogo organises trips to participate in countrywide tournaments as well as international cups and tours. Ligi Ndogo is opening up an early opportunity for you to be part of these exciting tours and tournaments that could open up doors for your football career,” Amimo said.

Group stage matches will be played on Saturday, with the quarter and semi-finals slated for Sunday. The finals will be played on Monday.

The Ligi Ndogo East African tournament, which started in 2005, is emerging to be the premier boys’ and girls’ competition in the Cecafa region.

