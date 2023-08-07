Ebwali, Madira crowned Chapa Dimba Vihiga champions

Part of the action in the Chapa Dimba tournament in Vihiga County. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ebwali Boys and Madira Soccer Assassins will represent Vihiga County in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western Region finals slated for Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The two teams over the weekend clinched the tickets after knocking out rivals in the finals held at Mumboha Stadium in Luanda Town.

Ebwali edged their arch rivals, Bunyore Assassins, 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in the regular time.

Ebwali’s Nelson Angayia, 17-year old custodian, saved two penalties from Kelly Agesa and Joseph Omulando, while two shots went wide.

“Most of the players had not yet fully recovered from our earlier loss, but we thank God today’s victory has revived our hope as we now turn our focus to the regional finals,” said Angayia.

Coach Francis Muhambe who steered Madira Soccer Assassins to victory in their debut in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament is hopeful they will lift the regional crown at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

“After today’s victory, we are now focusing on the regional finals that will be held in Bukhungu. Our aim is to have many of our players form the All-Star team that will go to Spain for the football boot camp.

“I’m truly grateful to Safaricom for organizing such an amazing tournament, as they aim to tap into and expose talent in the country,” said Muhambe.

The lone goal against Maroon Queens was netted by Valary Nekesa. She also bagged the golden boot and was awarded Sh10,000.

“I’m happy for our team’s victory, which has come a long way. This is our first time we are participating in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament.

” I want to thank our coach and teachers for their strong support, and particularly Safaricom for bringing this tournament to the grassroots, as it is through such tournaments that we get exposure and showcase our talents.” said Nekesa.

Both Madira Soccer Assassins and Ebwali Boys were awarded Sh75,000 for emerging champions.

Runners up Maroon Queens and Bunyore Assassins got Sh30,000.

This year, Western Kenya registered a total of 441 teams participating in the tournament with Kakamega leading at 162, followed by Bungoma (152), Busia (64), and Vihiga (63).

After Vihiga County, other county finals head to Busia, Kakamega and Bungoma Counties before culminating into the regional finals at Bukhungu Stadium later in the month.

