Edday Nderitu whisks children away to US amid marriage crisis

Mugithii singer Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu during their school days (left) and during the present time. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The wife of Kenyan singer Samidoh, Edday Nderitu has arrived in the United States with her three children for a much-needed break from recent family drama.

Bernice Saroni, a close friend of the family, warmly welcomed them.

“USA, here we are, ready to explore and have fun,” Edday announced on social media, accompanied by a photo of the family at the ‘Welcome to Boston’ sign. Saroni responded, “Welcome to the USA, my sister. Edday Nderitu, time to explore and enjoy. Life is for the living.”

Samidoh saw off his wife and children at the airport in Kenya on Tuesday. Despite some confusion about the nature of their departure, Karen Nyamu, Samidoh’s baby mama, clarified that he was only seeing them off for their vacation.

Edday’s decision to take her children to the US followed her public expression of pain and frustration surrounding her troubled marriage with Samidoh.

In February 2023, she took to social media to share her side of the story, detailing the hardships she faced in her 15-year marriage.

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and downs,” Edday wrote. “The last three years, it has been nothing but pain. I have remained faithful to you despite disrespect, humiliation, and being trolled on social media. You’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted.”

Edday expressed her unwillingness to raise her children in a polygamous family, especially with a woman who showed no respect for her or her family. She vowed to continue putting God first but would not allow her children to be dragged into an ocean of pain.

“Today, I have nothing to tell God about you. You have dragged and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain. May you remember this day,” she concluded.