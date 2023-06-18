Edday Nderitu to Jackie Matubia: Women ignored their baby daddies on Father’s Day

Mugithii singer Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu during their school days (left) and during the present time. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Mugithii singer Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu during their school days (left) and during the present time. PHOTOS | COURTESY





As the world marks Father’s Day on June 18, 2023, a noteworthy trend has emerged, defying conventional expectations associated with the occasion.

A growing number of women are, deliberately or otherwise, electing not to celebrate their “baby daddies” on this special day.

Popular Kenyan celebrities have expressed their sentiments, sharing their personal perspectives on social media.

Edday Nderitu, wife of musician Samidoh, took to her online platform to wish herself a happy Father’s Day while sharing a Bible verse.

Quoting 2 Timothy 1:7, she wrote: “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love, and self-discipline. HAPPY FATHERS DAY.”

Actress Jackie Matubia also shared a photo of herself with her adorable daughters, celebrating her role as both mother and father.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Blessed Sunday #raisinggirls #mamagirls.”

Matubia, who has raised her first daughter as a single parent since parting ways with her city pilot ex-boyfriend Kennedy Njogu in 2019, welcomed another daughter with award-winning actor Blessing Lung’aho in February 2021.

While their current relationship status is unknown, Matubia’s post hinted that she is happily raising her daughters alone.

On Father’s Day, Matubia’s second baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho shared a heartfelt message honoring his own father and expressing gratitude to all fathers for their love and sacrifices.

His message emphasized the strength and dedication of fathers within their communities, underscoring the significance of the day.

“My father was the strongest man in the village. I know yours was too and many other fathers. For the love you give and the sacrifices you make, I would like to wish all fathers a Happy Father’s Day.”

The decision of some women not to recognize their “baby daddies” on Father’s Day stems from a range of factors.

Thesse include strained relationships, absent co-parenting dynamics, and emotional trauma are among the reasons that contribute to this alternative approach.

Each woman’s choice reflects her unique circumstances and personal journey as a mother.

Also read: Davido pens heartbreaking Father’s Day message as he remembers late son

Karen Nyamu suprises Samidoh with Sh500,000 gift on Father’s Day